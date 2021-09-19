Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.70 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.