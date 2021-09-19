Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,450 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after buying an additional 452,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after buying an additional 251,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,461,000 after buying an additional 410,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

