Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,015 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 52.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

