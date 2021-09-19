Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$42.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 49. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.3995 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

