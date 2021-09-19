Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 162.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $2,409,268.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,507,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,970,897.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,278,431.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,468 shares of company stock valued at $69,797,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $275.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.44 and a 200-day moving average of $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

