Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 320 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MasTec were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE MTZ opened at $89.61 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.