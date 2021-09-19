Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 6,300 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 61.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.66 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $500.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

