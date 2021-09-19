Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $56.20 on Friday, reaching $2,816.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,742.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,442.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.