Hayden Royal LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $37.39. 915,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

