Hayden Royal LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $10.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,486.29. 546,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $866.85 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,514.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

