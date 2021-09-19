Hayden Royal LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,725,000. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 81,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 727,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

