Hayden Royal LLC Sells 817 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 935.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 180,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,761 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,008,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

