Head-To-Head Analysis: Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 10.77% 14.61% 11.32% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Destiny Media Technologies and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Squarespace 0 4 11 0 2.73

Squarespace has a consensus target price of $65.54, suggesting a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Squarespace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Squarespace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 3.85 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Squarespace $621.15 million 9.82 $30.59 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Squarespace beats Destiny Media Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.