Head to Head Contrast: APA (NASDAQ:APA) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

APA has a beta of 4.94, indicating that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.4% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APA and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 11.43% -145.33% 4.08% W&T Offshore -17.55% N/A -0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APA and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.72 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -18.65 W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.36 $37.79 million ($0.16) -20.63

W&T Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for APA and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 7 8 1 2.63 W&T Offshore 0 1 1 0 2.50

APA currently has a consensus price target of $25.32, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than APA.

Summary

APA beats W&T Offshore on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

