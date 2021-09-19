Head-To-Head Contrast: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 8.53% 2.70% 1.07% Apartment Investment and Management -11.84% -2.47% -0.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 10.04 $14.77 million $0.80 25.30 Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 6.63 -$5.04 million N/A N/A

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Risk & Volatility

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Apartment Investment and Management 0 4 0 0 2.00

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.21, suggesting a potential downside of 10.04%. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 503.58%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

