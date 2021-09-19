Head to Head Contrast: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.23% -18.77% 3.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Goosehead Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 46.49 $9.29 million $0.51 289.90

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ryan Specialty Group and Goosehead Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Goosehead Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $148.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Ryan Specialty Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

