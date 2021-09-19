Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

