Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $30.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE:HTA opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after buying an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after buying an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

