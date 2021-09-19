Hecla Mining’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.51.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

