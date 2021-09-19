Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,961,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

