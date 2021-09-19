Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 168.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $28.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion and a PE ratio of -24.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

