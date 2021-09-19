Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $210.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.83. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $169.99 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

