Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $186.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average is $201.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.