HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $31,399,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $804,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $75,297,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.