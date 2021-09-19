Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,311 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.26% of Hilton Worldwide worth $87,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.21. 1,749,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,382. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

