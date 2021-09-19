HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 434,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $785.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

