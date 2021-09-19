HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Up to $36.85

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $38.34. HomeStreet shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.