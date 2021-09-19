Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $976.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.86 million and the highest is $994.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $636.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.71. 1,799,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,042. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

