Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $19.12

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.81. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.