Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.