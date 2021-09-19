Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0071

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.33 million and $56,651.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00129178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

