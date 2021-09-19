Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of HYFM opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -303.93. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

