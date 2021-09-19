iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILIAF. Barclays lowered iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

ILIAF remained flat at $$202.00 during trading on Tuesday. iliad has a 12 month low of $147.25 and a 12 month high of $215.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.23.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

