ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Position Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.40% of ImmunoGen worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 760,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

