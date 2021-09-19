Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Up 41.4% in August

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 334,200 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

