Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $54.39

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $57.19. Impinj shares last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 482 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Impinj alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Impinj by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Impinj by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Impinj by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Impinj by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.