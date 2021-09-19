Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Trading Down 1.1%

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.18 and last traded at $100.33. Approximately 14,620,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,297,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

