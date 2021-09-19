Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 43.6% in August

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $43.33 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.