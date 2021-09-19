Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 43.6% in August

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $43.33 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.