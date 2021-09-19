Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Informa stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Informa has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

