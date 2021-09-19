Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 28,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of U opened at $136.69 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.13.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $4,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $6,039,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 1,430.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 217,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

