InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.88

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.88 and last traded at $142.99, with a volume of 11448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02.

InMode shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in InMode by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.