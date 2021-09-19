Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHA stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,276,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,588. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $641.20 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPHA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

