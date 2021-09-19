Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

TSE:INE opened at C$21.56 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

