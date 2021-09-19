Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Buys 515,344 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 515,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Joshua Kushner purchased 250,000 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,375,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Joshua Kushner purchased 305,539 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $4,656,414.36.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner purchased 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner purchased 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

