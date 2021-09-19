Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 145,833 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $31,478,313.88.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.59 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.40.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

