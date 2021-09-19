Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $2,794,585.59 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.