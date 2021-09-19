Insider Selling: Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 117,004 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $25,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

