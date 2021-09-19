Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 863,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IINN opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

