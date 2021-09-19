Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

INTA stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,935. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.93.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

