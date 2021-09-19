Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 3.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $749,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

